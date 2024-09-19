YouTube Unveils New Features For Creators: AI-Fueled Veo, Hype And More
Just What Is VeoDream Screen, which was announced last year, allows creators to generate backgrounds in YouTube Shorts, and YouTube says it is getting even better with the addition of Veo. Veo is Google DeepMind’s latest video generation model, and allows users to make more realistic backgrounds, and for the first time, standalone video clips to Dream Screen.
According to Google, Veo generates high-quality, 1080p resolution videos that can run beyond a minute, in a wide range of cinematic and visual styles. It can accurately capture the nuance and tone of a prompt, and Google claims it offers an "unprecedented level of creative control."
So Now You Can Hype A VideoOne area that has been a point of contention for smaller creators is being able to be found on the platform. Typically, large channels get more views, therefore they get recommended more, which gets them even more views, and well, smaller creators can easily get lost in the loop. In response, YouTube has created a new feature that will focus on growing smaller channels, and help people discover and share new creators.
Hype is a new promotional system inside of YouTube which allows viewers to hit a button for hyping a video. The most-hyped videos will appear on a platform-wide leaderboard. While YouTube says it is somewhat like Trending, it differs because it is focused specifically on smaller channels and on what people specifically choose to recommend, rather than just what they watch.
YouTube Communities And Community HubCommunities is a new space where creators can enable on their channel page to foster deeper relationships with their audiences. It allows for both creators and subscribers to post art and pictures, share ideas, and connect about the videos and topics they all enjoy.
In line with Communities is the Community Hub, which is an upgraded space in the YouTube Studio app where creators can easily understand and engage their audience. Creators will also get AI-enhanced comment reply suggestions as a starting point, helping those who may be starting out and are not quite sure how to engage with their audience.
introducing fresh features to supercharge your creativity, community & business, including:— YouTube (@YouTube) September 18, 2024
✨ AI-powered tools to ignite your imagination
🤗 deeper ways to connect with *your* people
💰 fun new opportunities to make money pic.twitter.com/0V2yWolR11
Other new upgrades and features announced include:
- The Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio is receiving an upgrade, helping curate suggestions creators can mold into fully-fledged projects.
- Dubbing is getting expanded to hundreds of thousands of additional creators where they’ll be able to choose to add dubbed audio tracks automatically.
- YouTube Shopping already has 250,000 creators, and the affiliate program will be expanding beyond the US and South Korea to Indonesia now, and Thailand and Vietnam in the coming weeks.
- Gifts, powered by Jewels, will launch on vertical live, making it easier for viewers to react, express excitement, and actively participate in the moment, while also unlocking a new way for creators to earn on YouTube.