YouTube Music Now Hides Song Lyrics Behind A Premium Paywall
We have no doubts that this will be controversial, but is another effort on Google's part to bolster its subscription revenue, which exceeded $60 billion in 2025. Unlike technical features like high-bitrate audio or offline downloads, lyrics are a fundamental part of the modern streaming experience, particularly for those who use the app for karaoke and/or social sharing. Proponents of this change suggest that the paywall may be a way for Google to offset the licensing costs for third-party providers like Musixmatch and LyricFind, but still.
YouTube Music has thus placed itself in a unique and somewhat isolated position within the streaming wars. Spotify attempted a similar lyrics paywall in 2024; it eventually redacted on that decision this year following intense user backlash, choosing instead to keep lyrics free (although offline lyrics now require a Premium account). Currently, Apple Music and Amazon Music continue to offer synchronized lyrics as a core part of their services.
For the millions of users on YouTube Music’s free tier, the reason to stay has just gotten a lot weaker. They can either pay for the privilege of reading along, migrate to competitors who still offer the feature for free, or go old-school style and display lyrics manually (which can, ironically, be easily and quickly found by Googling it).