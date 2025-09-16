Spotify's Free Music Streaming Tier Gets A Major Upgrade, Is It Still Worth Paying?

Regarding whether or not Premium is still worth the asking price, I'd reckon that it is— particularly if you have a high-end set of headphones or speakers and want to make use of lossless music streaming. Spotify's lossless audio isn't as high-fidelity as options from some other lossless streaming services, but it's still a marked improvement over all the previous sound quality options, and bundled into a music player with arguably the best social service integration of them all.





The introduction of lossless audio to Premium is also a likely factor to why Spotify finally decided to let free tier users actually pick what they want to listen to, limiting ad revenue and track plays to what users are actually picking. We wouldn't be surprised if this move actually benefits Spotify's bottom line.

Image Credit: Spotify