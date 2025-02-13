GoogleTaps AI To Detect Age Of Consent On YouTube And Other Services
In a safety report, Google unveiled plans to deploy its machine learning models to determine if a user is a child, teen, or an adult. If things go as planned, this feature should help its algorithm determine if a piece of content is appropriate for the right digital experience corresponding to a user's age. As good as this may sound, Google hasn't announced a release date yet, only that testing will begin this year. It has, however, provided rollout timelines for other features, starting with "School Time."
For parents worried that their kids are being distracted by gadgets in school, Google said School Time has been designed to address this problem. This feature should allow parents to retain their control over their children's devices including during school hours. This feature will be available on Android phones and tablets next week.
Other features in this safety update include Tap-to-Pay, Learn About, and NotebookLM. According to the tech giant, Tap-to-Pay will empower parents to add or remove payment cards from their child's Google wallet while Learn About is tailored to help children enjoy conversational learning experiences. Also, NotebookLM will offer simplified explanations of complex topics making them easier to understand.
While future privacy and parental control lawsuits against Google are unpredictable, these newly announced safety features may reassure the general public that the company is taking child and adolescent online safety more seriously.