Your Fire TV Is Getting Amazon’s Supercharged Alexa For Free

Fire TV on Echo Show 15 display - Image: Amazon

This surprise gift from Bezos elevates Fire TV hardware without requiring users to download an app or opt-in through deep settings menus. The rollout applies broadly across Amazon’s streaming hardware portfolio: current-gen Fire TV Sticks, Fire TV Cube, Amazon Ember smart TVs, and third-party sets from manufacturers like Hisense and Panasonic that run Fire TV OS will all receive the upgraded software automatically. Prior to this, accessing Alexa+ required either an active $139-per-year Prime membership or a standalone $19.99 monthly Alexa+ subscription.





Alexa+ is now available on all Fire TV devices in the US - Image: Amazon



Outside of content discovery, the Alexa upgrade gives every Fire TV control over home automation. Users can interact with connected smart home devices using conversational commands from the comfort of their couch or bed. A viewer can ask Alexa to dim compatible smart lights for a cinematic environment, lock the front door via a connected smart lock, or pull up a picture-in-picture video feed from a Ring video doorbell over their movie.





Alexa+ on Fire TV - Image: Amazon



Of course, nothing (from Amazon) is truly free. Opening up Alexa+ has the intentions of cementing hardware loyalty and encourage broader adoption of Amazon's underlying AI ecosystem, especially in the face of stiff competition from Apple TV and Google TV platforms.





Now, accessing Alexa+ on standalone Echo speakers will still require Prime or paid subscriptions, but bringing the experience free to television screens gives millions of cord-cutters a preview of Amazon's arguably pervasive AI tech. The free deployment is currently restricted to the US although the company has indicated plans to expand the feature to more markets and additional smart hardware lines in the future.