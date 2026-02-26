Your Car Tire Pressure Sensors Pose An Unexpected Privacy Threat, Study Finds





Basically, each TPMS relies on radio frequency (RF) signals transmitted by the small sensors located inside a car’s wheels, communicating tire pressure data to the vehicle’s ECU at set intervals. However, security researchers at Instituto Madrileño De Estudios Avanzados (IMDEA ) have demonstrated that these transmissions are frequently unencrypted and lack basic authentication protocols. Because each sensor has a unique identification code to prevent it from being confused with the car in the next lane, a vehicle effectively broadcasts a digital fingerprint to anyone with a low-cost radio receiver. In fact, the IMDEA team proved this by building a network of receivers costing $100 each and was ultimately able to capture 6 million tire sensor pings from over 20,000 cars.













By placing similar receivers along a highway or near a parking garage entrance, a third party could log these unique IDs and track the movements of specific vehicles with pinpoint accuracy. While the average commuter might not be a target, this level of remote surveillance poses a significant risk to VIPs or victims of stalking.

Addressing this flaw requires a major awakening on how car manufacturers handle short-range wireless data. Future iterations of these sensors will need to incorporate cryptographic signatures to ensure that the data being received is legitimate and that the unique ID of the sensor cannot be harvested by passersby





Image credits: Wikimedia Commons