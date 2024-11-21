Tired Of Your Instagram Feed? Just Reset The Recommendation Algorithm
Instagram is awesome and all, until it isn't. It can get infuriating when your daily feed is inundated with post after post of irrelevant recommendations. These can border from being annoying to downright sketchy with Instagram's algorithms throwing in spammy and/or questionable content.
On Tuesday, Instagram said that it will soon allow users to reset those recommendations, which is something TikTok users have been able to do since last year. The feature is basically a whole wipe of your interest and is therefore meant for users who either feel like the recommendations just aren't lining up with their interest(s) or that it basically needs a complete refresh so that you can retrain Instagram again to what you like.
Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, clarified in an Instagram video that performing the reset should be used sparingly. He said that "it’s going to make your Instagram much less interesting at first, because we’re going to treat you as if we know nothing about your interests and it will take some time to learn those again. So it’s not something I recommend doing all the time — but if you do end up in a place where you really don’t feel good about your experience, this gives you an out."
We're definitely happy Instagram is getting this feature out to users. Currently, the only means Instagram users have to control content is limited to "Interested" or "Not interested" widgets, which obviously isn't as granular as a full reset feature, and instead is really meant to control what you get to see on a day-to-day basis.
Instagram says that the new feature will be available globally soon.