Meta Releases An AI Image Generator Trained On Your Instagram And Facebook Posts
Meta is bringing improvements to the company’s Meta AI virtual assistant, which will be made available to users across all the apps Meta offers. Users will be able to interact with the upgraded AI by creating a new message and selecting “Create an AI chat.” It’s also possible to summon Meta AI in a group chat by typing “@MetaAI.” Someone with a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will be able to interact with the AI by saying “Hey Meta.”
Meta is hoping to keep users engaged with its messaging apps by having text-to-image generation be a part of the experience, which the company is calling “reimagine.” Meta dove into the specifics of the new feature, saying “Meta AI generates and shares the initial image you requested, then your friend can press and hold on the picture to riff on it with a simple text prompt and Meta AI will generate an entirely new image.”
Instagram and Facebook will also be getting tighter integration with Meta AI. On Instagram users will get Reels that the AI thinks will be helpful based on the conversation it’s having with the user. Meanwhile, the AI will assist Facebook users in generating content for their feed and make it easier to format images or video.
Meta is well aware of some of the controversial aspects of AI, and is hoping that the steps they’re planning to take will ease these concerns. As part of this effort the company is developing invisible AI watermarking that will make it possible to detect AI imagery generated by Meta AI. Another step is Multi-round Automatic Red-Teaming (MART), which according to Meta is “a framework for improving LLM safety that trains an adversarial and target LLM through automatic iterative adversarial red teaming.”
For anyone looking to use some of these tools without having an account with Meta, the company is making them available through the launch of an official website.