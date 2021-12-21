You Can Game With GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Performance On Google’s Pixel 6 Pro





Streaming game services have proven hugely popular, and NVIDIA continues to lead the market in a number of key areas. In October, NVIDIA's GeForce NOW launched a tier that allows gamers to enjoy RTX 3080-class graphics on their PC, Mac, Shield TV, and select Android devices. Even more recently, the service added support for the RTX 3080 tier for Google’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro.

Previously, streaming at 120 frames per second was limited to a handful of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20 FE. The latest addition will also let Pixel 6 Pro owners enjoy those AAA games at 120 FPS in FullHD 1080p resolution.

GeForce NOW offers low-latency remote gaming sessions on a virtual gaming rig. Hosted on a GeForce NOW SuperPOD in one of the company’s data centers, the subscription-based service lets you play games from your own libraries, including titles from Steam, Epic, GOG, and more. NVIDIA has also added a selection of free-to-play games.

October’s addition of the RTX 3080 subscription tier really upped the appeal of GeForce NOW. Before, gamers were limited to 1080p resolution at up to 60 FPS. The new tier ramps that up considerably, with a 2560x1440 resolution at up to 120 FPS. It also includes support for variable refresh rate and better latency.





For those who already subscribe to the RTX 3080 tier, adding 120 FPS mode on your Pixel 6 Pro is easy. Your Pixel 6 Pro display has a dynamic refresh rate, so you shouldn’t have to change anything in the phone’s settings to support up to 120 FPS. Just launch the GeForce NOW app and go to Settings > GeForce NOW > Stream Quality. Set the resolution to "Auto" or to match your phone’s settings. Then, set the frame rate to 120 FPS.

Once that’s done, you’ll be able to start streaming your favorite games to your Google Pixel 6 Pro in even more glory. Whether it’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy or MechWarrior 5, you’ll be able to enjoy everything the game has to offer as if you were playing it on a dedicated gaming rig. Kudos to the folks at XDA for spotting the addition of the Pixel 6 Pro to the supported smartphones list.