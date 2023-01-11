Gaming Laptop Retailer Reveals Shocking Price For NVIDIA's Mobile GeForce RTX 4090 GPU





European systems builder XMG has revealed pre-order configuration and pricing options for its NEO 16 (E23) gaming laptop. This powerful portable system comes with a multitude of GeForce RTX 40 series GPU options, and XMG has been gracious enough to illustrate what each step up the GPU upgrade path will cost you. The base configuration is equipped with what will be a capable GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, but you will have to fork out another €1,687, or about $1800 USD, to spec a mobile GeForce RTX 4090. This is quite a differential for the upgrading of a single component, and it even makes Apple's iDevice storage upgrade price gouging look modest.





















16.0-inch IPS | 2560×1600 pixels | 240Hz

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 | 8GB

Intel Core i9-13900HX | up to 5.4GHz

16GB DDR5-4800 | 500GB M.2 SSD

XMG has this most affordable model up for pre-sale at €2,199 ($2,370), and in Europe consumer pricing includes 20% sales tax.















How much more expensive are the more powerful RTX 40 GPU options over the standard RTX 4060? For clarity, please check the bullet points below with additional US dollar equivalents plus percentage increases shown from base. Again, remember these prices include 20% sales tax.







NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: +€375 (+$405), +17%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080: +€1,050 (+$1,131), +48%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: +€1,687 (+$1,817), +77%

Mech. keyboard with Cherry MX: +€125 (+$135), +6%





The keyboard upgrade looks like a bargain in comparison to the other choices. Obviously, XMG sees this new NEO 16 model as too high a base spec to offer an RTX 4050 option. Without further reference, we will assume for now that other laptop vendors will be scaling pricing similarly across their different GPU configurations.







