Xiaomi's Poco F8 Ultra Hits Hard With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 And A Bose Subwoofer

by Aaron LeongWednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:50 AM EDT
hero poco f8 ultra denim blue
In a move that could in equal parts redefine external mobile audio or annoy the heck out of people, Poco's F8 Ultra debuts a Bose-branded triple speaker setup featuring a dedicated "tablet-level" subwoofer mounted high, next to the rear cameras. Not settling in being a one-trick pony, the phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 6,500 mAh battery with 100W charging, and a bright 3,500 nits display, among other things.

poco f8 ultra bose1

Starting with the speakers: this Bose 2.1 audio configuration is meant to deliver low frequencies minus distortion (on paper, anyway). It's unlikely to replace even a small Bluetooth portable speaker, but the SQ should be a step or two above other phones. Poco integrated two audio profiles: Dynamic, which focuses on maximizing bass output, and Balanced, which improves vocal clarity. With the processing and graphical power that the F8 Ultra has, the subwoofer should add a more immersive dimension to games and media.

One of the highlights of the new phone is also the Denim Blue variant, which has a rear panel designed to mimic the look and feel of denim jeans. Poco notes that this isn't actual fabric, but a third-generation nano-tech material developed by its parent company, Xiaomi, intended to give the device a soft, approachable texture with high dirt and wear resistance. For traditionalists, a black option with a glass fiber back and a matte gloss finish is available, but if you have a chance to snag the Denim Blue model, go for it.

poco f8 ultra chips1

The F8 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 combined with a VisionBoost D8 chipset, providing the muscle and leveraging features like AI Super Resolution for enhanced gaming performance. At the front there's a 6.9-inch 1.5K OLED screen, protected by Poco Shield Glass, boasting a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Keeping the lights on is a 6,500 mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

The camera system is equally flagship-worthy, anchored by a powerful triple 50-megapixel setup. The rear module includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 5x periscope camera offering 10x lossless zoom and 30cm macro focusing. Other features include an IP68 rating, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth 6.0 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Notably, the phone also incorporates Xiaomi’s proprietary offline communications tech (availability varies by country), enabling Bluetooth voice calls over distances exceeding 0.6 miles (1km) without relying on cellular or Wi-Fi networks. 

The Poco F8 Ultra starts at $730 with a $50 early bird launch discount.
