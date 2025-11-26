Xiaomi's Poco F8 Ultra Hits Hard With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 And A Bose Subwoofer





In a move that could in equal parts redefine external mobile audio or annoy the heck out of people, Poco's F8 Ultra debuts a Bose-branded triple speaker setup featuring a dedicated "tablet-level" subwoofer mounted high, next to the rear cameras. Not settling in being a one-trick pony, the phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 6,500 mAh battery with 100W charging, and a bright 3,500 nits display, among other things.













Starting with the speakers: this Bose 2.1 audio configuration is meant to deliver low frequencies minus distortion (on paper, anyway). It's unlikely to replace even a small Bluetooth portable speaker , but the SQ should be a step or two above other phones. Poco integrated two audio profiles: Dynamic, which focuses on maximizing bass output, and Balanced, which improves vocal clarity. With the processing and graphical power that the F8 Ultra has, the subwoofer should add a more immersive dimension to games and media.

One of the highlights of the new phone is also the Denim Blue variant, which has a rear panel designed to mimic the look and feel of denim jeans. Poco notes that this isn't actual fabric, but a third-generation nano-tech material developed by its parent company, Xiaomi, intended to give the device a soft, approachable texture with high dirt and wear resistance. For traditionalists, a black option with a glass fiber back and a matte gloss finish is available, but if you have a chance to snag the Denim Blue model, go for it.









The camera system is equally flagship-worthy, anchored by a powerful triple 50-megapixel setup. The rear module includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 5x periscope camera offering 10x lossless zoom and 30cm macro focusing. Other features include an IP68 rating, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth 6.0 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Notably, the phone also incorporates Xiaomi’s proprietary offline communications tech (availability varies by country), enabling Bluetooth voice calls over distances exceeding 0.6 miles (1km) without relying on cellular or Wi-Fi networks.



