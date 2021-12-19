Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Unveiled And The Android TV Streamer Supports Dolby Atmos





Xiaomi is making another spirited run at the streaming dongle market with its new aptly named TV Stick 4K. Like other streaming sticks, you plug it into a free HDMI port on your television to add smart functionality, or to upgrade your TV's built-in smart features, if desired. In other words, it does not only have to be for older TV models.





Most TVs these days come with smart features baked in already, though the overall experience varies. Xiaomi's TV Stick 4K succeeds the company's Mi TV Stick with a few key upgrades, such as rocking the Android TV 11 platform out of the box. It's also powered by a beefier Amlogic S905Y4 system-on-chip with a quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A35 processor and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage.





Xiaomi's TV Stick 4K obviously supports 4K resolution streaming (hence the model name), but also brings a few other amenities to the streaming party. For example, it supports Dolby Vision for viewing HDR content, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS HD for audio chores.











Here's a rundown of the decoder support...



