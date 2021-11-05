Xiaomi's Loop LiquidCool Tech Aims To Double The Chill Of Regular Vapor Chambers





Ever since their introduction in the PC market during the mid-1990s, heat pipes have been a central fixture in the cooling of hot computer processors. Whether in the form of actual 'pipes' or as a planar heat spreader—more commonly known as a 'vapor chamber'—you probably have at least one in the device you're reading this on right now.

The idea of using heat pipes and vapor chambers in smartphones isn't novel in and of itself, but Xiaomi thinks it has a trick up its sleeve with its new "Loop LiquidCool" vapor chamber tech. Rather than using a single chamber where liquid and vapor can intermingle, the Loop LiquidCool system is more like a traditional liquid cooler, with a circular design that separates hot vapor from cool fluid.







