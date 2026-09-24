Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 And Split-Screen Privacy Display

Xiaomi 18 Pro has brought split-screen privacy protection ahead of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. In split-screen mode, you can enable privacy protection for just one app while keeping the other app normally visible. As you resize the split-screen windows, the protected area dynamically… pic.twitter.com/eDVc51Vsqg

Both handsets sport 2K LTPO 1-120 Hz AMOLED panels, 4,000 nit max brightness, and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is the more compact one with a 6.4-inch panel, while the Pro Max comes in at 6.9 inches. However, the real innovation lies in their hardware-level privacy protection. While some phones now offer fullscreen side-angle privacy protection, the new Xiaomis can run activate privacy mode for specific on-display elements, such as split screen mode, floating windows, notifications, etc.

Rear display next to the camera array - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta

On the rear, both models retain the secondary display popularized by their predecessors, now scaled up to 2.7-inches. Driven by Xiaomi’s revised Xiao AI assistant, this rear screen doesn't just serve as viewfinder for main camera selfies, users can generate custom AI wallpapers, set up interactive widgets, and construct personalized mini-apps on the fly, ranging from water intake reminders to cooking timers.Speaking of cameras, both models have a 200MP primary sensor with f/1.7, another a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide module covering a 102-degree field of view. The selfie cam is a 50MP unit.