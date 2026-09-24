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Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 And Split-Screen Privacy Display

by Aaron LeongThursday, September 24, 2026, 11:15 AM EDT
Xiaomi 18 Pro
Xiaomi 18 Pro - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta
At the Snapdragon Summit, we were there as Xiaomi unveiled its newest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max that run on the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series, massive silicon-carbon battery upgrades, and trick split-screen privacy display.

Xiaomi's 18 Pro series feature selective privacy display areas
Xiaomi's 18 Pro series feature selective privacy display areas - Image: Xiaomi

The base Xiaomi 18 Pro debuts as the world's first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, whereas the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max claims dibs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 variant. Either processor can be paired with up to 16GB of DDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi revealed the phones at the Snapdragon Summit in HI
Xiaomi revealed the phones at the Snapdragon Summit in HI - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta

Both handsets sport 2K LTPO 1-120 Hz AMOLED panels, 4,000 nit max brightness, and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is the more compact one with a 6.4-inch panel, while the Pro Max comes in at 6.9 inches. However, the real innovation lies in their hardware-level privacy protection. While some phones now offer fullscreen side-angle privacy protection, the new Xiaomis can run activate privacy mode for specific on-display elements, such as split screen mode, floating windows, notifications, etc. 

Rear display next to the camera array
Rear display next to the camera array - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta

On the rear, both models retain the secondary display popularized by their predecessors, now scaled up to 2.7-inches. Driven by Xiaomi’s revised Xiao AI assistant, this rear screen doesn't just serve as viewfinder for main camera selfies, users can generate custom AI wallpapers, set up interactive widgets, and construct personalized mini-apps on the fly, ranging from water intake reminders to cooking timers.

Speaking of cameras, both models have a 200MP primary sensor with f/1.7, another a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide module covering a 102-degree field of view. The selfie cam is a 50MP unit. 

Just in case you doubted it
Just in case you doubted it - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta

Battery capacities have increased significantly without bulking up the chassis. For one, the Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 7,000mAh cell, while the Pro Max pushes that to 8,500mAh. Supplementing the packs is 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 27W reverse wireless charging. Furthermore, the IP69-rated phones will release with the Android 17-based Xiaomi HyperOS 4, and come in classic Black and White along with Icy Peach Pink, Galaxy Blue, and a Transparent edition.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at around $895 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Pro Max opens at roughly $1,045 in the same configuration. Initial availability begins in China, with Xiaomi confirming that a broader global rollout will follow shortly.
Tags:  smartphone, Xiaomi, snapdragon-8-elite-extreme-gen-6
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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