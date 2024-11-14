Xiaomi 15 Ultra Leak Reveals A Quad Camera Array With A 200MP Periscope Lens
A leak has popped up on Weibo claiming to have new information on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's rear camera array. If you've never been a fan of large, round camera islands that look way too top heavy for their own good, then it's best to look away right now. However, from the X-ray image shown above, it's obvious that Xiaomi has moved the cameras around internally, primarily for practical reasons, but we think it'll indirectly help with lowering the center of gravity when in-hand.
Xiaomi's 14 Ultra has the sensors arranged circularly with the shape of the round camera hump, but with the new model the periscope lens sits alone at the top, while the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses are lined in row below. This is likely to provide smoother transitions when users switch between different focal lengths, especially while recording videos. While we don't think Xiaomi's arrangement will be the cure-all for jarring lens handoffs, it hasn't stopped phone makers from trying.
Specs-wise, the cameras are impressive. The main sensor is reportedly a 1-inch (yes!) 50MP Sony LYT-900 with 23mm equivalent focal length. This now sits below (when viewed vertically from the back of the phone) of the other star of the show: a 200MP periscope lens with 4.3x optical zoom, a 100mm focal length, and f/2.6 aperture. Next to the main sensor are said to be a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide and another 50MP periscope telephoto with 2x zoom. The selfie cam will be a 32MP unit.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will run HyperOS 2.0—the company's take on Android 15—and be powered by the exciting Snapdragon 8 Elite, known for its sustainably high performance and efficiency. For endurance, there's a 6,000mAh cell with support for 90 W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. The micro-curved display is a 6.7 inch 120Hz LTPO OLED, which is just right for this category of phones.
There's no hard date on when Xiaomi's 15 Ultra phone will launch yet, but it's expected to drop in China in early 2025, followed by the international version sometime in March.