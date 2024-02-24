Xiaomi 14 Ultra Breaks Cover For Sale With A Killer Leica Camera
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra with a Leica Quad camera array, equipped with four 50MP sensors, including a Sony 1-inch sensor, has made its way to the market. The company’s flagship also comes packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO display.
It didn’t take long for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to pop up for sale by third-party retailers following the company’s unveiling at a launch event in China. While the smartphone has impressive specs throughout, it was the cameras setup that drew the most attention. Perhaps the most intriguing camera of the Leica Quad array features a Sony LYT-900 1-inch image sensor, with a 20-mm-equivalent focal length lens, which has a fast F1.63 aperture and optical image stabilization.
Along with the Sony 1-inch sensor, there are telephoto, periscope, and ultra-wide cameras rounding out the circular four camera array on the back of the device. Each of the three sensors is a 50MP Sony IMX858, the same as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Giving the array more oomph is the company’s new Artificial Intelligence Signal Processor chip used for computational photography, including 4K time-lapse photography. It also allows for shooting video up to 8K/30fps, and 1080p slow-motion at up to 1,920fps.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available to customers with three choices of colors; Vegan Leather White, Vegan Leather Black, and Blue. It is also available in three different hardware configurations; 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 16GB RAM/512GB storage, and 16GB RAM/1TB storage. All options include a LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.
The Xiaomi Ultra 14 is currently on sale with a starting price of $1,181.43 for the 12GB RAM/256GB of storage variant through Trading Shenzhen’s website. Trading Shenzhen hopes to begin shipping out preorders of the device on February 27, however, it is important to note that these variants may ship with Chinese firmware and not with the 5G and LTE bands Xiaomi will make available to its global units.