CATEGORIES
home News

XGIMI To Showcase Award-Winning MoGo Pro 2 Projector At CES 2023

by Tim SweezyThursday, December 15, 2022, 09:00 AM EDT
XGIMI projector
Industry-awarded projector and laser TV brand XGIMI has announced its upcoming MoGo 2 Pro projector. It will be showcased at the upcoming CES 2023 event next month.

CES 2023 promises to deliver a wide array of new technology being announced by companies. XGIMI will be one of those exhibiting new products, with one being a new portable projector that will feature its unique new ISA (Intelligent Screen Adaptation) 2.0 technology, the MoGo 2 Pro entry-level projector.

XGIMI's upgraded ISA technology will be baked into the MoGo 2 Pro, making the projector easier to use than ever before. This entry-level projector will be extremely capable and feature class-leading specs. The company touts the projector as being ideal for a young professional or a young family, due to its very simple operation which makes setting it up as easy as point-and-play.

The ISA technology enables owners to be able to use the projector in a fixed place, throughout a home, or on the go. The ISA upgrades include three new functions: Seamless Auto Keystone Correction, Seamless Auto Focus, and Intelligent Eye Protection.

xgimi projector infographic
XGIMI MoGo Pro 2 projector

While the MoGo 2 Pro is designed to be an entry-level product, it still delivers cinema-like image quality, with crisp, clear images that dance on the screen. This small, but powerful projector can deliver image sizes that can stretch to a huge 200 inches while being powered by an incredible brightness of more than 350 ISO lumens. Images are maximized with full HD resolution of 1080p and HDR 10 support.

The MoGo 2 Pro is a light 2.2 pounds with a height of a mere 6.54 inches. The small size makes it ideal for easily placing it in various locations. The exterior of the projector was designed to fit in with any decor, making it an unobtrusive addition to any home.

The projector has already received a few awards, including the German Design Award. The award citation stated, "The smart XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro's 1080p projector turns rooms into cinemas. It combines a handy, compact size with a clear, modern, and high-quality design that focuses on function and performance."

If you are planning on attending CES 2023, you can check out the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro projector at booth 52829, Venetian Expo Hall A-D.
Tags:  Projector, home theater, cinema, ces 2023, xgimi
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment