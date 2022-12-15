XGIMI To Showcase Award-Winning MoGo Pro 2 Projector At CES 2023
Industry-awarded projector and laser TV brand XGIMI has announced its upcoming MoGo 2 Pro projector. It will be showcased at the upcoming CES 2023 event next month.
CES 2023 promises to deliver a wide array of new technology being announced by companies. XGIMI will be one of those exhibiting new products, with one being a new portable projector that will feature its unique new ISA (Intelligent Screen Adaptation) 2.0 technology, the MoGo 2 Pro entry-level projector.
XGIMI's upgraded ISA technology will be baked into the MoGo 2 Pro, making the projector easier to use than ever before. This entry-level projector will be extremely capable and feature class-leading specs. The company touts the projector as being ideal for a young professional or a young family, due to its very simple operation which makes setting it up as easy as point-and-play.
The ISA technology enables owners to be able to use the projector in a fixed place, throughout a home, or on the go. The ISA upgrades include three new functions: Seamless Auto Keystone Correction, Seamless Auto Focus, and Intelligent Eye Protection.
While the MoGo 2 Pro is designed to be an entry-level product, it still delivers cinema-like image quality, with crisp, clear images that dance on the screen. This small, but powerful projector can deliver image sizes that can stretch to a huge 200 inches while being powered by an incredible brightness of more than 350 ISO lumens. Images are maximized with full HD resolution of 1080p and HDR 10 support.
The MoGo 2 Pro is a light 2.2 pounds with a height of a mere 6.54 inches. The small size makes it ideal for easily placing it in various locations. The exterior of the projector was designed to fit in with any decor, making it an unobtrusive addition to any home.
The projector has already received a few awards, including the German Design Award. The award citation stated, "The smart XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro's 1080p projector turns rooms into cinemas. It combines a handy, compact size with a clear, modern, and high-quality design that focuses on function and performance."
If you are planning on attending CES 2023, you can check out the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro projector at booth 52829, Venetian Expo Hall A-D.