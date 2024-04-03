CATEGORIES
Xbox's Gorgeous Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Controller Is Available For Preorder

by Alan VelascoWednesday, April 03, 2024, 10:05 AM EDT
Xbox is adding a new color option to its Vapor series controllers, the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition. The Vapor series features a swirl of colors that lead to a nice smokey effect, which also gives each controller its own unique pattern. So no two are exactly the same, Microsoft says.

The Nocturnal Vapor variant uses a combination of dark and light green, which Microsoft says is “inspired by nature at night.” Other variants in the lineup include Stormcloud Vapor that features a blue color scheme, and Dream Vapor that uses pink and purple in its design.

Beneath the smokey swirl there is a standard Xbox controller. It still has the same rubberized, diamond-pattern grips at the back that make it easy to keep in the hands. The 3.5mm jack that users can plug in whatever headset they would like to use is also present. Battery life is just as strong as what users have come to expect, with Microsoft saying gamers can get up to 40 hours on one charge.

Moreover, one of the best features of Xbox controllers remains, with users having a plethora of options when it comes to compatibility with other devices. Microsoft says that thanks to Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology gamers can play just about anywhere, with the controller able to “to connect seamlessly to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

Gamers looking to add this new color variant to their collection can do so now, as pre-orders are open. The controller’s MSRP is $69.99 and will begin to make its way out to buyers on April 9, 2024. Meanwhile, you can grab the Dream Vapor controller for $49.99 at Amazon (save $20). The Stormcloud Vapor is more elusive, though we did find it in stock for $59.99 at Target.
