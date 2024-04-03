Xbox's Gorgeous Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Controller Is Available For Preorder





Xbox is adding a new color option to its Vapor series controllers, the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition. The Vapor series features a swirl of colors that lead to a nice smokey effect, which also gives each controller its own unique pattern. So no two are exactly the same, Microsoft says.





The Nocturnal Vapor variant uses a combination of dark and light green, which Microsoft says is “inspired by nature at night.” Other variants in the lineup include Stormcloud Vapor that features a blue color scheme, and Dream Vapor that uses pink and purple in its design.



