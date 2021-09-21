Best Buy Reportedly Planning Huge PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X Restock This Week
An opportunity to get your hands on one of the latest gaming consoles may soon be here. Best Buy will reportedly restock some of their physical stores with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The restock should occur on Thursday, September 23rd and some stores will have up to fifty units available for sale.
The tip has come from TechRadar US Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider. Swider has received his information from multiple retail insiders, including screenshots of inventory lists. It is unclear at the moment how many Best Buy stores will have the consoles in stock, but Swider promises to provide a list on Twitter. It is believed that the restock will primarily occur at flagship stores.
Customers will want to wait outside in line at their Best Buy store on Thursday morning before the store opens. Best Buy managers will supposedly pass out paper tickets until they run out between 7am and 7:30am local time. Customers are asked to not arrive at the stores before Thursday morning and to confirm that their store will be selling the consoles before their arrival. They have also been warned to watch out for “line jumpers.”
This particular restock is a bit special. It will be the first time in 2021 that consumers will need to go to a physical Best Buy store to purchase a PlayStation 5. All previous restocks had been online and required purchasers to pick up their console in-store. This process caused delays as it would take between three to five days for the consoles to be shipped from their warehouses to the stores. The hope is that this new process will make it more difficult for bots to purchase the consoles and easier to get these consoles into the hands of legitimate consumers.
Swider also stated that consumers may be able to purchase a console online and pick it up in store this coming Thursday. This information was reportedly from email leaks. However, Swider has stated that this particular rumor has yet to be confirmed. He is at the moment only sure that consoles will be available for purchase at the physical stores. There will not be, and has not been, a chance to have the console shipped to your home.
The tip has come from TechRadar US Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider. Swider has received his information from multiple retail insiders, including screenshots of inventory lists. It is unclear at the moment how many Best Buy stores will have the consoles in stock, but Swider promises to provide a list on Twitter. It is believed that the restock will primarily occur at flagship stores.
Customers will want to wait outside in line at their Best Buy store on Thursday morning before the store opens. Best Buy managers will supposedly pass out paper tickets until they run out between 7am and 7:30am local time. Customers are asked to not arrive at the stores before Thursday morning and to confirm that their store will be selling the consoles before their arrival. They have also been warned to watch out for “line jumpers.”
This particular restock is a bit special. It will be the first time in 2021 that consumers will need to go to a physical Best Buy store to purchase a PlayStation 5. All previous restocks had been online and required purchasers to pick up their console in-store. This process caused delays as it would take between three to five days for the consoles to be shipped from their warehouses to the stores. The hope is that this new process will make it more difficult for bots to purchase the consoles and easier to get these consoles into the hands of legitimate consumers.
Swider also stated that consumers may be able to purchase a console online and pick it up in store this coming Thursday. This information was reportedly from email leaks. However, Swider has stated that this particular rumor has yet to be confirmed. He is at the moment only sure that consoles will be available for purchase at the physical stores. There will not be, and has not been, a chance to have the console shipped to your home.