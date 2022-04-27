Xbox Sales Hit All-Time High As Microsoft Takes Market Share From PlayStation
It's easy to try to blame the initial sales problems for the Series X on supply chain issues and chip shortages, which were a problem affecting everything from graphics cards to cars, though luckily it looks like that may finally be close to over. However, that problem actually existed for all of the major console brands, so it is hardly an excuse.
We can't quite blame marketing on the lackluster sales either. After all, the Redmond company recognized the meme-worthy shape of its new console and took it in stride, delivering a full size refrigerator to stars and influencers shaped like the console and later releasing a mini-fridge for the public to buy. We have to give props to the Xbox team for taking that in stride.
That information means that for the second time since the launch of the latest generation of consoles, Microsoft is beating Sony in sales value by quarter. A piece of information that Microsoft Communications Lead, Frank X. Shaw, is quick to point out in his Twitter feed.
With our Xbox Series S and X consoles, we have taken share globally for two quarters in a row and were the market leader this quarter among next gen consoles in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Western Europe.— Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) April 26, 2022