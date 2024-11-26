Xbox Is Making Major Changes To Avatars And It Involves Issuing Refunds
Microsoft first debuted the Avatar app in 2018, launching the new editor app on Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs. In a press release following the launch announcement, Microsoft remarked thanks to the app, “virtually every aspect of your avatar can be personalized on-the-fly.” Now, however, it seems the avatar editing app, and anything created within it, is going away for good.
There is a sliver of good news for anyone who purchased any cosmetics on the app between November 1, 2023 and January 9, 2025, as the company says it will refund all Avatar purchases made during that time period.
Also, the move will not affect the Xbox Original Avatars, as these will continue to work in supported Xbox 360 games, and users will still be able to edit their Xbox Original Avatars inside the Xbox Original Avatar app on Xbox consoles and Windows devices.
As to why Microsoft is removing the Avatar Editor app, the company remarked on its website, “Due to low engagement and our shift in focus towards delivering other player experiences, the Xbox Avatar Editor App will no longer be available starting on January 9, 2025.” The company added, “Players can still personalize their gaming experience with dynamic backgrounds and profile colors on Xbox consoles, and Xbox Original Avatars, profile themes, and gamerpics on Xbox consoles and PCs.”
For anyone using Xbox Avatars for their gamerpics, Microsoft says they will remain usable until January 9, 2025. After that date, any further changes to Xbox Avatar-themed gamerpics will need to be made through the Xbox Original Avatars app. To do this, launch the Xbox Original Avatars app, press the Menu button and select Take a photo. From there, users can adjust their avatar’s Animation and Background.
