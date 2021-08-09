Xbox Gamescom 2021 Goes All Virtual, Here's When And Where To Watch The Big Event

Microsoft is planning to livestream its Gamescom 2021 event rather than have it be an in-person affair in Cologne, Germany this year. During the "100 percent virtual experience," Microsoft will provide new looks at several upcoming games. Microsoft is also planning to host a digital special edition Xbox FanFest during the event.





"You’ll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more," Microsoft said.

When And Where To Watch The Xbox At Gamescom 2021 Livestream

Gamescom 2021 is scheduled to begin in a little over two weeks from now, on Tuesday, August 24. It kicks off at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET) and will be livestreamed at multiple spots on the web. It will be beamed in 30 languages, along with English Audio Descriptions and American Sign Language.





