Xbox’s New Controller Brings A 90s Vibe To Gaming, Now Available To Preorder
Every ‘90’s kid can probably remember having at least one piece of tech that was transparent, such as a watch, calculator, or even the Nintendo Game Boy. That see through look has been making a comeback as of late, with new devices like Nothing’s smartphone and earbuds. Well, Microsoft wants to help bring back the transparent tech days with its new Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox controller, revealing the mysteries within the Xbox wireless controller.
The Sky Cipher features a transparent blue design, accented with metallic features and silver interior parts which Microsoft remarked “shine through from inside, exuding an aura of sophistication and futuristic appeal.” Gamers can pull the trigger on their opponents using the Sky Blue metallic triggers (with matching D-pad), while keeping their feet moving in-game with the two-tone thumbsticks featuring Sky Blue bases and dark blue tops.
Players will be able to take advantage of the included rechargeable battery, which is rated for up to 40 hours of battery life (depending on usage and other factors, naturally). And like other Xbox wireless controllers, you can connect this with an Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One console, as well as a PC, iOS, and Android devices.
The Sky Cipher controller is also environmentally friendly, according to Microsoft. Single-use plastics have been removed from the packaging and the traditional paper manual has been replaced with a QR code for a digital quick start guide. Microsoft adds the packaging is now 22% smaller and 21% lighter, further reducing its environmental footprint.
The Xbox Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox wireless controller is available for pre-order in select Xbox markets for $69.99, with general availability starting on August 13, 2024.