CATEGORIES
home News

Xbox’s New Controller Brings A 90s Vibe To Gaming, Now Available To Preorder

by Tim SweezyThursday, August 01, 2024, 09:38 AM EDT
hero xbox sky cipher controller
Microsoft has unveiled a new special edition Xbox wireless controller that leaves little to the imagination. The Sky Cipher Special Edition controller offers a look into the intricate technology that powers a gamer’s playing experience with its transparent blue design.

Every ‘90’s kid can probably remember having at least one piece of tech that was transparent, such as a watch, calculator, or even the Nintendo Game Boy. That see through look has been making a comeback as of late, with new devices like Nothing’s smartphone and earbuds. Well, Microsoft wants to help bring back the transparent tech days with its new Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox controller, revealing the mysteries within the Xbox wireless controller.


The Sky Cipher features a transparent blue design, accented with metallic features and silver interior parts which Microsoft remarked “shine through from inside, exuding an aura of sophistication and futuristic appeal.” Gamers can pull the trigger on their opponents using the Sky Blue metallic triggers (with matching D-pad), while keeping their feet moving in-game with the two-tone thumbsticks featuring Sky Blue bases and dark blue tops.

Players will be able to take advantage of the included rechargeable battery, which is rated for up to 40 hours of battery life (depending on usage and other factors, naturally). And like other Xbox wireless controllers, you can connect this with an Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One console, as well as a PC, iOS, and Android devices.

The Sky Cipher controller is also environmentally friendly, according to Microsoft. Single-use plastics have been removed from the packaging and the traditional paper manual has been replaced with a QR code for a digital quick start guide. Microsoft adds the packaging is now 22% smaller and 21% lighter, further reducing its environmental footprint.

The Xbox Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox wireless controller is available for pre-order in select Xbox markets for $69.99, with general availability starting on August 13, 2024.
Tags:  Gaming, Xbox, Video Games, (nasdaq:msft), controllers, xbox-wireless-controller
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment