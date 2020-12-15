Microsoft Delays EA Play On Xbox Game Pass PC Subscriptions Until 2021





With this new delay, which was confirmed in the latest Xbox blog post , the goal is to “provide a great experience for members by working together” with Electronic Arts. However, the Game Pass team reports that “In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.”

In September, Microsoft announced that EA Play would be a free, no-cost upgrade to Xbox Game Pass to expand the library of playable games. Alone, EA Play would have cost $4.99, but for $14.99, gamers got over 100 games for consoles and PC, EA Play, discounts, deals, and much more with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For PC gamers, at $9.99 a month, you got similar perks as Game Pass Ultimate, and eventually, EA Play.The Game Pass team states that they will “have more to share early next year.” Hopefully, this is not a deal-breaker for those who got onto the Game Pass subscription this month. Ultimately, a good experience is worth the wait; otherwise, people will get frustrated. If you were looking forward to EA Play on PC, let us know what you think of the delay in the comments below.