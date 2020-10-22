Project XCloud For Android Brings Touch Controls To These 10 Xbox Game Pass Titles
Microsoft's Xbox platform could take the crown of most ways to play games this year. In September, Microsoft updated the Xbox Mobile app for Android to deliver the whole Xbox experience in your hand. Previously, this would have been done with a controller, but Xbox is now including touch controls for a list of games beginning today.
Catherine Gluckstein, GM & Head of Product with Project xCloud, explains, “Quite simply, Xbox’s vision for cloud gaming is to provide you with choice in how and when you play games.” Touch controls give gamers a new and easier way to play games on the go. When playing games from the cloud, you may not always have access to a controller, so touch controls are the way to go. Originally, Minecraft Dungeons was the first game with touch controls, and the response “blew [Microsoft] away.” Since then, Gluckstein states that “Touch controls have been one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming.”
The other thing that is not addressed is increased accessibility. In 2018, Xbox released the Xbox Adaptive Controller (XAC), which replaced the thumb-sticks for touchpads. Gamers with disabilities could access the games they loved more easily. With touch controls coming to some new games, the touch functionality we saw on the XAC is simply coming to mobile devices. This makes gaming even better for those who could not get an Xbox Adaptive Controller. Also, gamers will be able to move the controls to a place that works best for you because “People’s hands are different, and that’s why [Microsoft] added customization.”
This is only the beginning of touch control functionality, but the list of ten games is below:
You can jump in and start playing these games with touch controls today. The touch functionality is an excellent update for everyone, and the feedback anyone can give can make the experience even better.
- Dead Cells
- Gucamelee! 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hotshot Racing
- Killer Instinct
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Slay The Spire
- Streets of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why
- UnderMine