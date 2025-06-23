Xbox-Branded Quest 3S Looks Ready To Launch, Is This Microsoft's Next Big Play?





If you ask Microsoft, the Redmond outfit will tell you that practically everything is an Xbox. Not literally, mind you, but the company's 'This is an Xbox' campaign attempts to hammer home the idea that a wide assortment of hardware can be used to access its Game Pass service. More recently, it's been dabbling with branded versions of existing hardware, like the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds, and now it looks like Meta's Quest 3S headset is getting an Xbox Edition SKU.





Something like this has been rumored for over a year. Notably, Meta confirmed in April 2024 that it was working with Microsoft to "create a limited-edition Meta Quest, inspired by Xbox," but stopped short of offering up any concrete details, including specs, pricing, or a release date. And now more than a year later, retail packaging for a Quest 3S Xbox Edition has seemingly leaked (assuming it's not a Photoshop job).

Over on X, gaming analyst and tech enthusiast Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) posted a couple of images, including a render of the Xbox-branded headset and, more convincingly, what appears to be a retail box for the not-yet-announced Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition.





Coinciding with the leak, the folks at GameSandwich said it heard from their sources that Meta will be "shadow dropping" the headset this week and that it will sell for $399 MSRP, with 128GB of onboard storage. If true, that represents a $100 premium over the Quest 3S 128GB bundle that includes Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Horizon+, which sells for $299 on Amazon





The same sources also indicated that the Xbox Edition headset will come in a green and black colorway with matching accessories, along with an Elite Strap, Xbox wireless controller, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundled in.





So there is some value to the reported price premium (most notably the Xbox controller ), though whether gamers will be willing to spend $100 more versus the regular Quest 3S remains to be seen. Note that Game Pass is already available on the Quest 3S—a branded model is not required.







