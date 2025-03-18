Xbox 360 Just Became A Modder's Dream Console With This Easy USB Drive Hack
BadUpdate works by using a hypervisor exploit on Xbox 360, which enables the execution of unsigned code. All that’s needed is a USB stick alongside either a copy Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland or Rock Band Blitz—although the trial version of Blitz is enough to make use of the exploit, which is a good thing because scalpers have already started adjusting their pricing for both games. The Xbox 360 must also be on dashboard version 17559 for it to work, but it is possible to port this to other versions of the dashboard.
Once it’s running players can run all kinds of fun software, so long as it has been patched, on their Xbox 360. This includes emulators, homebrew applications, and even customized dashboards, opening the door to the ultimate nostalgia trip by running a dashboard with the original Blades interface the Xbox 360 shipped with back in 2005.
There are some limitations that come with using this method, though. The most notable drawback is that this mod isn’t persistent, meaning that it must be applied every time the console is turned on. Additionally, it’s a finicky mod to execute, requiring multiple—possibly numerous—attempts before it works.
Despite these flaws, BadUpdate is still a notable achievement. It could forge a path toward more advanced software mods that are both easier to implement and persistent, making the modding scene more accessible to a greater number of players. It might also provide an avenue for preserving Xbox 360 games that were never ported or were only ever available on the marketplace.