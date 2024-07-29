Xbox 360 Marketplace Closes Today Ending A Glorious Gaming Era
The console gaming landscape has changed significantly during the last two decades, including the entrance of new competitors such as Microsoft. One of the most significant changes to consoles has been the inclusion of online marketplaces, such as the Xbox 360 marketplace. Microsoft's popular GamePass is the evolution of that idea.
Today the marketplace finally closes, almost 18 years after the Xbox 360 launched. While new consoles often have backwards compatibility, and many new games get re-released, many still play on the original console. Games such as Gears of War and Kamen are staples for the Xbox enthusiast.
You will no longer be able to buy any new titles or other content on the Xbox 360 Marketplace. You will not be able to view your movies and any TV content that you have after that date, either. If you have already purchased a game on the platform, it will remain available to you, but no new purchases are allowed.
You will still be able to re-download games you may have deleted. Online support for multiplayer games is likewise still active as long as it has the proper online server supported.
As an old gamer, I remember firing up the Sega Saturn NetLink before online gaming was really much of a thing, but the Xbox 360 Marketplace was vastly different. While Sega is no more, Xbox is still very much active.
The Sony PlayStation lineup has given Microsoft stiff competition over the years, which continues today with the Xbox Series X going up against the PlayStation 5.
The question of legacy physical media always comes up when discussing closing online marketplaces. You can still insert your Sega Saturn game CD into the ancient system and play offline without a worry. The same is not always true of digital media, which can go away when marketplaces close. While existing owned games are safe, there may be a time in the future where support is dropped even further as the systems age.
While the Xbox 360 marketplace is in its final moments, it is a good time to reflect on what online gaming means going forward.
