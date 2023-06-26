Killer Woot Deal Brings 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 For Under $500





As bargain shoppers can attest, you can save a lot of scratch by buying into a previous generation product rather than splurging on whatever the latest and greatest might be at any particular time. That's true for all kinds of electronics. As it pertains to smartphones, and Samsung's Galaxy series in particular, you can score a heck of a deal on a Galaxy S22 right now.





Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB) from Woot for $497.99 (save $352).

If you'd rather splurge on something like a Galaxy S23 Ultra, by all means, go that route—it's a fantastic phone, as we outlined in our Galaxy S23 Ultra review . But for bargain shoppers who want a premium device at a less than premium price, you can snag thefrom(save $352).





That's 41% below the list price, and still significantly lower than Amazon's discounted $746.54 asking price (Amazon owns Woot, by the way, having acquired the daily deals site in June 2010). Woot's discount also makes the 256GB model cheaper than the baseline 128GB config, so it's a heck of a bargain.





You can choose between Phantom White, Phantom Black, and Green color options. All three come factory unlocked. Regarding the specs, you're looking at a 6.1-inch AMOLED display (2340x1080, 120Hz, HDR10+) powered by a peppy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. It also features a 10MP front camera and a triple rear lens array consisting of a 50MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens.













Galaxy S23 (128GB) for $699.99 on Amazon (save $100). Going with a last-gen product is a great way to save some money, but that doesn't mean you need to pay full price for the latest models, either. As it pertains to the Galaxy series, you can score afor(save $100).





Samsung stuck with same size AMOLED display for the Galaxy S23, which also has the same resolution and refresh rate as its predecessor. However, the Galaxy S23 is powered by Qualcomm's newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The latest model also upgrades the front camera to a 12MP shooter to pack more pixels into those selfies, and it bumps up the battery capacity to 3,900 mAh (up from 3,700 mAh).





Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB for $759.99 on Amazon. This one is factory unlocked as well. Need more built-in storage? You can find thefor. This one is factory unlocked as well.













Motorola's 2022 Moto G Stylus, an entry-level smartphone that debuted at $299.99. That's a friendly price in the world of smartphones, but it's come down in price since the 2023 model release and can now be had for a just $169.99 on Amazon. True thrift-seekers will want to take a look at, an entry-level smartphone that debuted at $299.99. That's a friendly price in the world of smartphones, but it's come down in price since the 2023 model release and can now be had for a just





At that price, you might wonder if it's made of sticks and straw. Despite being a budget phone, however, it has a premium look and feel to it, with a Twilight Blue color scheme (there are other color options, but this is the one that's on sale).





The 2022 model pairs a 6.8-inch display (IPS, 2460x1080, 90Hz) with an MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage (expandable via SDXC). And for taking photos, it has a 16MP shooter on the front and 50MP (wide), 8MP (ultra-wide), and 2MP (depth) cameras on the back, along with an LED flash.













