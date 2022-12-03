Chinese Woman Busted Faking Pregnancy At Customs Smuggling A Belly Full Of Intel CPUs





Surgeries don’t often happen in the airport, but one woman was lucky enough to have a "CPU C-section" of sorts, thanks to airport security. In a case of truth certainly being stranger than fiction, a woman in China was discovered pretending to be pregnant in an attempt to smuggle over 200 Intel Alder Lake CPUs and several Apple iPhones back into China. Why they thought this would work will forever be a mystery, but the whole situation is curious, nonetheless.