Witcher 4 Revealed In A New Trailer Likely Rendered On An GeForce RTX 50 GPU
The Witcher IV is a single player, open world RPG that is crafted in the vein of its predecessors. The big change here is the protagonist, which was introduced as Ciri, the daughter of Geralt of Rivia. According to CD Projekt Red, this game will be the most massive, immersive open-world Witcher title to grace the hands of gamers.
The game looks exciting so far, and if history is any indication, it should be an epic journey. Great gameplay, story, and innovation in technical graphical elements are all hallmarks of Witcher games, and we're excited.
Gamers are anticipating an announcement NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs during CES 2025 in January. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be the keynote speaker, and is expected to make some announcement related to these gaming products. With new games such as The Witcher IV, which certainly will push technical boundaries, we are likely to need more powerful GPUs to keep up.
Last year's Video Game Awards saw Baldur's Gate 3 take the win home, which seems to jive well with public sentiment on the title. Astro Bot, the victor for 2024, also got a festive winter update to keep players engrossed.