Witcher 4 Revealed In A New Trailer Likely Rendered On An GeForce RTX 50 GPU

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, December 13, 2024, 10:03 AM EDT
The annual Video Game Awards has just taken place, with some new game titles teased along with the announcements of the winners. While Sony's Astro Bot took the top spot for the night, we also had some other pleasant surprises. CD Projekt Red has revealed The Witcher IV, the new entry into the popular saga. 

The Witcher IV is a single player, open world RPG that is crafted in the vein of its predecessors. The big change here is the protagonist, which was introduced as Ciri, the daughter of Geralt of Rivia. According to CD Projekt Red, this game will be the most massive, immersive open-world Witcher title to grace the hands of gamers. 

The game looks exciting so far, and if history is any indication, it should be an epic journey. Great gameplay, story, and innovation in technical graphical elements are all hallmarks of Witcher games, and we're excited. 


It's also extremely likely that it was on a new and unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU, which would be no surprise. CD Projekt Red has been the source of many new NVIDIA GPU showcases, especially with Cyberpunk 2077. Going far back, even things such as NVIDIA HairWorks made its way to the Witcher Series, too. While the developer didn't mention a specific GPU, the trailer does state that it was "rendered in Unreal Engine 5 on an unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU." The only real mystery there is which RTX 50 series GPU (the GeForce RTX 5090, perhaps?).

Gamers are anticipating an announcement NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs during CES 2025 in January. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be the keynote speaker, and is expected to make some announcement related to these gaming products. With new games such as The Witcher IV, which certainly will push technical boundaries, we are likely to need more powerful GPUs to keep up. 

Last year's Video Game Awards saw Baldur's Gate 3 take the win home, which seems to jive well with public sentiment on the title. Astro Bot, the victor for 2024, also got a festive winter update to keep players engrossed. Coincidentally, my five-year old son just completed the master challenge on the same day, but his 100% completion is now 96% thanks to the new winter update. (He's excited to do it all him self - again!) 
