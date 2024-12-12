Astro Bot Gets Festive With Surprise Winter Update On PS5 And It's Free
This new update will come free of charge as a 'thank you' to the community from the development team. Studio Director Nicolas Doucet says that “the little robotic elves of Team Asobi have been very busy preparing a whole new level called Winter Wonder.” Players who were hoping for more challenges should keep expectations in check, as the “winter update was made with every user in mind, meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike.”
Winder Wonder will be decked out with loads of festive décor that’s perfect for the holiday season. PlayStation isn’t revealing too much, as it wants gamers to have some surprises while they play, but players “should expect a fun-filled level with shiny presents, a good dose of jingle bells, and brand-new special bots to add to your crew!” However, it’s important to note that players will have needed to finish the game’s campaign for this special new level to become available to them.
Getting holiday themed goodies in video games is always fun this time of year. It’s even better when developers drop them as free surprises as a thank you to fans.