CDPR Provides An Exciting Update On The Witcher 4: Polaris Development
In an interview with Reuters, CD Projekt’s joint CEO Adam Badowski revealed that the company plans on beginning development work on the next entry in the Witcher franchise. Badowski says that the goal is to have as many as 400 team members working on the new game by the midpoint of 2024.
This is part of the company’s effort to make Project “Polaris” a reality. While often referred to as The Witcher 4: Polaris, it's actually more than that. The aim will be to create a new trilogy that expands the world of the Witcher after the original trilogy managed to hook gamers to the tune of 75 million copies sold (so it's more like The Witcher 4, 5, and 6). The success of the original trilogy also led to the development and release of a Netflix series.
Since this project is still in the very early stages gamers will need to have a bit of patience. The earliest release feasible won’t be until 2026 or 2027. However, with as complex as games have become, making even these early estimates is probably pushing it. A more likely scenario is a release closer to 2029.
Just like most game studios CD Projekt is also investigating how AI might be helpful in game production. It currently has an in-house team looking into how the company can integrate the technology. Badowski says that “We think that AI is something that can help improve certain processes in game production, but not replace people."
CD Projekt has a lot of projects going on right now, as it’s also still working on Cyberpunk 2077. Hopefully it’s able to apply the lessons they learned from the botched launch of Cyberpunk to avoid a similar mess for the release of a new Witcher title.