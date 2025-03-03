Windows 11 Is Changing How Task Manager Calculates CPU Utilization

With Insider Preview build 26120.3360, Windows is making a change to how Task Manager reports CPU utilization. What change? Well, Microsoft says it "will now use the standard metrics to display CPU workload consistently across all pages and aligning with industry standards and third-party tools ." In other words, it's going to attempt to measure the actual utilization of your CPU cores at their current clock rate.









Don't worry; if you need access to the original metric (say, for comparing data against old sources), you can still access it under the "CPU utility" column. It will be disabled by default, though, and you'll have to go poking around in the Task Manager settings to enable it. You also won't be able to use it on the main CPU utilization page, but rather only in the 'Details' view.

