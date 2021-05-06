Windows 10 Sun Valley Update Brings System Icons Refresh Two Decades In The Making
Have you ever opened some buried menu in Windows 10 or stumble upon an icon and think, “Huh, that looks old”? That may soon be a thing of the past as Microsoft is prepping to deliver a visual rejuvenation with Project Sun Valley. Testers from the Insider program will get an early look, with the visual changes rolling out sometime later this year.
We have talked about the Sun Valley refresh since at least late last year, with rumors of File Explorer changes, among other things. As we get closer to the presumed launch, reportedly coming sometime around October or November, information is slowly starting to trickle out about the update. Most recently, some have noticed some new icons for features from the Windows 95-era.
The big thing that will be changing are icons such as the hibernation monitor and floppy disks (remember those?). The new icons will look closer to the icons to those part of Microsoft 365 in what could be an effort to unify the look and feel of all Microsoft products. You can see what these will look like in the image above from WindowsLatest.
These new icons appear more modern and colorful compared to what is currently in place, and it has us excited just as much as Bill Gates' dancing. Some more icons and menus have yet to be changed, however, so perhaps we will get more update leaks soon. In any case, let us know what you think of the icon changes and Sun Valley in general in the comments below.