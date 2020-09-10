Windows Insider Update 20211 Brings Default App Search And Linux File System Access





A new Windows 10 Insider update approaches, huzzah! In Windows 10 Insider Update 20211, Windows is adding a search feature within the default apps menu in settings as well as the ability to access Linux files and filesystems.





Next up is the big part of this update: accessing Linux files and file systems within Windows 10. Previously, Linux file systems were not natively supported by Windows. Now, if you are running Linux and Windows on the same machine, you can go back and forth between files on the different OS’.









Digging into this feature a little more , this new capability is coming through Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2. People will be able to mount a disk with the command wsl –mount in an administrator Powershell window. Once the Linux file system is mounted, users will be able to access the files through the File Explorer window to make life easier. The only caveat that Microsoft is listing at this time is that you can only mount physical disks, not partitions, so bear that in mind.