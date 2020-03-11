Here's Microsoft's Windows 10X File Explorer In All Its Modernized Glory





Microsoft is working on a modernized File Explorer for Windows 10X, and some images of the alleged File Explorer have now leaked out. The new File Explorer will be preloaded on Windows 10X when it launches later this year, and it can be used for browsing OneDrive or the local storage drives inside a computer. The new File Explorer also allows users to sync files back and forth between the cloud and their local machine.

Images seen here are said to be from a very early build of the new File Explorer. Since it's an early build, the user is only able to manage and download files stored on OneDrive. File Explorer doesn't appear ready to support local file management in this incarnation. The assumption is that control over local file management is coming in a future update.





Users who frequent OneDrive might recognize that the UI is very similar to what you see on the OneDrive website. Reports indicate that the File Explorer is at its core, a web app that has OS integration hooks baked in. Support for both light and dark mode is built-in, which will be great for users who work in dark rooms where the typical white backgrounds feel blinding.

So far, Microsoft has been mum on details for File Explorer in Windows 10X. While early reports suggested there could be two different File Explorers due to images showing no local file support, Twitter user Matthew4850 has found that the Windows 10X File Explorer is capable of browsing local files leaving the assumption is that the Explorer will work for local and online files. We talked about how to bring the Windows 10X UI to your PC now last month.