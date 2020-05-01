Windows 10 May 2020 Update Nears Public Release With Latest Insider Preview Build





For those eagerly awaiting the release of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update , we've got some good news for you. Microsoft is closing in on an official public release, and leading up to the launch, the company has released Build 19041.208 to the Release Preview ring.

This updated build is most likely going to be what is pushed to the public [sometime] this month. Microsoft encountered a number of issues with the previous [expected] RTM build, which is why its plans have been altered slightly.

"While we originally thought that Build 19041.207 would be the final build, we made the decision to take in one more fix we felt was important to have before making the May 2020 Update generally available," writes Windows Insider Senior Program Manager Brandon Leblanc. "We believe that Build 19041.208 is the new final build and still plan on continuing to improve the overall experience of the May 2020 Update on customers’ PCs as part of our normal servicing cadence."

As LeBlanc explains, this latest build is cumulative in nature, and will be pushed automatically to [a subset of] Windows Insiders that are already within the Release Preview ring. Insiders that don't receive the update automatically can of course seek it out by manually invoking the update from the Windows Update page in Settings.

With that being said, even though this is likely to be the final build released to the public, there are still a few outstanding issues that will be addressed in future cumulative updates:

Windows Mixed Reality may not work correctly for many users on the May 2020 Update. If you regularly use Windows Mixed Reality, we recommend holding off taking the May 2020 Update via Release Preview for now. We are working on a fix which we hope to release in early May.

We are aware of an issue where using the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) tool to repair corruption on systems running the May 2020 Update does not always report the correct status. This will be fixed in an upcoming servicing release.

Some apps utilize the ImeMode property to control the IME (Input Method Editor) mode for individual text entry fields to increase typing efficiency. This functionality does not work correctly currently in the May 2020 Update.

For more information on the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, how to join the Windows Insider program, and how to download the ISO for a clean install, be sure to check out our guide here.