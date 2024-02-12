Will Microsoft Stop Making Xbox Consoles? What Phil Spencer Reportedly Told Employees
The Xbox brand has been taking a battering lately with all the rumors surrounding the status of exclusives, and it appears Xbox CEO Phil Spencer attempted to calm employees by stating that there are no plans for the company to stop manufacturing hardware, during a recent company townhall. This is according to Shannon Liao, who shared this information in her Updater newsletter.
Xbox fans, meanwhile, are still waiting for more clarity regarding the company’s plans. Spencer went to social media to post that “we're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”
This will be an important update as some of the brand’s most ardent supporters have turned on the company, with many saying they’re ready to ditch that ecosystem for a competitor. This is because the majority of the rumors are about some of Xbox’s biggest and most important titles making their way to other consoles, making it difficult to justify paying top dollar for Xbox hardware.
It makes sense that Spencer made this kind of announcement to employees. There’s still a lot of value in Xbox having hardware available, giving the company a platform that they actually have control over and the opportunity to bring in more revenue on a cut of game sales in the Xbox digital storefront. Moreover, relying solely on Sony and Nintendo to push Xbox published games when those companies have their own titles that they need to sell gamers on is far too big a gamble.