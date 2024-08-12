CATEGORIES
Will GTA 6 Launch On Xbox Game Pass? Take-Two CEO Provides A Clue

by Alan VelascoMonday, August 12, 2024, 11:01 AM EDT
grand theft auto vi game pass hero
Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the most highly anticipated titles of 2025, probably won’t be launching on Xbox Game Pass. During an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that big games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 debuting on the subscription service won’t change his company’s strategy because “our decisions are rational."

This isn’t the first time Zelnick has addressed AAA titles developed and published by Take-Two launching on subscription services. Speaking to the same publication in 2022, he said that “we can't afford to turn our business upside down in a way that doesn't make sense economically."

This view is in stark contrast to Microsoft, which has been releasing its biggest games on Xbox Game Pass for several years now. While this strategy has been on shakier footing with the company looking to recoup the costs of its Activision Blizzard acquisition, it seems that Microsoft will continue to deliver big games on day one.

grand theft auto vi game pass body

For gamers who solely rely on Xbox Game Pass to play games, there’s still a decent chance that they’ll be able to experience Grand Theft Auto 6 with enough patience. Games from Take-Two’s back catalog have hit the service in the past. Titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have been available at various points for subscribers to enjoy. Eventually, with enough time, it’s likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will also become available.

These are some strong statements by Zelnick in this interview, showing that Microsoft’s strategy of launching big games on Xbox Game Pass may not work for other publishers. Going forward, third party publishers will probably stick to only putting older games on the service.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, taketwo-interactive, game-pass, grand-theft-auto-vi
