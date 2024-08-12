Will GTA 6 Launch On Xbox Game Pass? Take-Two CEO Provides A Clue
This isn’t the first time Zelnick has addressed AAA titles developed and published by Take-Two launching on subscription services. Speaking to the same publication in 2022, he said that “we can't afford to turn our business upside down in a way that doesn't make sense economically."
This view is in stark contrast to Microsoft, which has been releasing its biggest games on Xbox Game Pass for several years now. While this strategy has been on shakier footing with the company looking to recoup the costs of its Activision Blizzard acquisition, it seems that Microsoft will continue to deliver big games on day one.
For gamers who solely rely on Xbox Game Pass to play games, there’s still a decent chance that they’ll be able to experience Grand Theft Auto 6 with enough patience. Games from Take-Two’s back catalog have hit the service in the past. Titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have been available at various points for subscribers to enjoy. Eventually, with enough time, it’s likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will also become available.
These are some strong statements by Zelnick in this interview, showing that Microsoft’s strategy of launching big games on Xbox Game Pass may not work for other publishers. Going forward, third party publishers will probably stick to only putting older games on the service.