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Wild Hardware Hack Brings Doom To A Vintage Canon DSLR Camera

by Chris HarperThursday, August 20, 2026, 04:20 PM EDT
Doom running on a Canon EOS 550D camera.
Doom running on a Canon EOS 550D camera. Image: Kick on YouTube

Unusual Doom ports are a favorite oddity among many tech enthusiasts, and the latest arrival is Doom 550D, a port of the game that can run on certain Canon cameras thanks to the Magic Lantern open-source firmware for Canon EOS 550D, Rebel T2i, and Kiss X4 cameras. And this isn't a basic, unplayable port of the game simply being displayed on the back screen; Doom 550D is playable using the directional buttons on the back of the camera.

To contextualize a bit, the Canon EOS 550D was released on February 24th, 2010. It obviously wasn't intended for any kind of gaming, but its compatibility with the Magic Lantern firmware opens the gates for possibilities like this. Magic Lantern isn't a Canon project, but rather an open-source firmware for certain Canon EOS cameras that unlocks additional features and capabilities, nerfed by Canon's own firmware for these older bodies.

Doom's title screen on a Canon EOS 550D.
Doom's title screen on a Canon EOS 550D. Image: lauris-nl on GitHub


Doom550D is a full, functioning port based on the FreeDoom release. Because it's built atop FreeDoom, Doom550D enables users to play Doom, Doom II, The Ultimate Doom, and a number of popular expansions including The Plutonia Experiment. The port even includes an "extra unofficial fullscreen" option that renders gameplay at 360x240, forming a perfect integer scale for the camera's native 720x480 display. The downside is that the "extra unofficial fullscreen" option also hides the status bar, which can be troublesome if you want to monitor your health and ammo values.


What stands out most about this port is how little technical limitations seemed to impact the project. Compared to the compromises in projects like Nintendo Alarmo Doom and especially Commodore 64 Doom, the Doom gameplay experience on the Canon 550D seems pretty much intact. The computational hardware used for DSLR cameras of this vintage clearly outstripped Doom's basic requirements a long time ago.

Most importantly, it actually looks like it would be fun to play. While right-handed movement controls and pressing "Set" to fire will likely require some adjustment, a Canon EOS 550D is still ergonomic enough for such controls to be usable.
Tags:  DSLR, camera, doom
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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