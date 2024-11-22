Why Xbox Gamers Are Vehemently Against Sony Buying FromSoftware
That said, Xbox gamers are not too happy about the idea of Sony purchasing FromSoftware, a significant maker of some of the best games recently. Its flagship title, Elden Ring, has won countless game awards and is considered by many as one of the best games ever made. Kodokawa Corporation, which is the parent company of FromSoftware, recently confirmed that Sony sent a letter of intent (PDF) to acquire the company.
After much complaint from Sony, both in public and legally, they reached a deal where popular games like from Call of Duty would continue to appear on PlayStation. It makes sense for these console makers to want to control the highest grossing games, as is the case with Diablo IV and its high micro-transaction revenue.
Microsoft has been struggling with the hardware console battle, with its Xbox sales much less than the PlayStation 5. It has instead focused on acquiring these game studios, together with its Game Pass service that it feels can be platform agnostic. With Sony releasing several of its highly-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive titles on the PC, hope is there that this can be good news for gamers on every platform if they acquire FromSoftware.