Sony May Acquire Elden Ring And Souls Developer FromSoftware

by Alan VelascoTuesday, November 19, 2024, 02:37 PM EDT
PlayStation may be on the cusp of adding some strong titles to its gaming portfolio, to further strengthen its position in the console space. It appears as though Sony is in talks over the purchase of Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa. According to reports, this deal could potentially close in a matter of weeks, if it’s successful.

The biggest get as part of this acquisition would be FromSoftware. It’s the studio behind the megahit Elden Ring, which has the opportunity to win Game of the Year in back-to-back years with the release of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Having a developer of this caliber would solidify Sony’s position as being the go-to option to play some of the best single player, story driven games available.

It's not just FromSoftware, though, there are several other talented studios that would be part of this deal. These include Acquire, the studio that developed Octopath Traveler, Danganronpa makers Spike Chunsoft, and Gotcha Gotcha Games, that worked on RPG Maker and Pixel Game Maker. These studios tend to produce smaller scale games that can fill out PlayStation’s catalog in between AAA game releases like God of War.

It's uncertain whether or not PlayStation would keep games developed by the studios it’s potentially acquiring as exclusives to its own consoles in order to generate hardware sales. The gaming industry is in tenuous territory, with studios and publishers struggling to remain afloat, and Sony will undoubtedly look to recoup as much money as possible after the acquisition. A strategy based on exclusivity doesn’t lend itself to maximizing profits, as witnessed by Xbox’s multiplatform efforts.

If this deal is finalized, it will probably take some time to realize how PlayStation intends to make the most out of the acquisition, but hopefully fans on other platforms aren’t shut out from enjoying their favorite games.
