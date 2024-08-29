PlayStation 5 Pro Leak Allegedly Reveals A Controversial Design Decision
The biggest reveal in the report is the design of the PlayStation 5 Pro. It’s aesthetically very similar to the current console’s “slim” design judging from the sketch shared by Billbil-kun, and will even have the same color scheme. The middle portion of the console looks the most different, with the “presence of three black stripes in the middle of the exterior facades of the PS5 Pro.” This might disappoint some gamers who might’ve hoped for a fresh design.
Additionally, it appears as if there is still uncertainty as to whether or not this new console will come with a Blu-ray disc drive. The sketch provided is based on a model that is digital only, and the leaker is unable to confirm if there will be another SKU available that comes with a disc reader pre-installed. However, it’s important to note that Sony makes it possible to add a disc drive after the fact with its current models, so there’s a good chance that the company will make this an option for those who pick up the PlayStation 5 Pro, if it is in fact a digital-only affair.
Other smaller details shared by Billbil-kun suggest there will be no changes to the included DualSense controller, which will be the same excellent DualSense model seen with currently sold PlayStation 5 consoles. Moreover, Sony will be officially referring to this new model as the “PS5 Pro.”
The wait for an official announcement won’t be very long, as it seems Sony will finally be unveiling the PS5 Pro early in September.