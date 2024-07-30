CATEGORIES
Sony’s Limited Edition Astro Bot DualSense PS5 Controller Flashes Adorable LED Eyes

by Tim SweezyTuesday, July 30, 2024, 10:39 AM EDT
Sony’s upcoming Astro Bot game now has an exclusive DualSense PS5 controller to go with it, complete with adorable LED eyes. The Astro Bot Limited Edition PS5 DualSense controller will come highlighted with Astro’s signature blue color scheme on the handles and buttons, and a pair of playful LED eyes on the touch pad.

Many PlayStation players are eagerly awaiting the release of Astro Bot, an upcoming video game baked into the PlayStation universe. Gamers will join in on the journey following the demise of the PS5 mothership, as Astro and the rest of the bot crew are left scattered across the galaxies. Players will ride on their trusty Dual Speeders, fashioned after the PS5 DualSense wireless controller, as they explore more than 50 planets, which Sony touts as being full of fun, danger and surprises. And now, some will begin their trek with a DualSense wireless controller made specifically for the journey ahead.


“We know many of you were hoping for this after seeing the game trailer. So, we quickly asked our lovely bots to engineer this beauty and tada! No, no, I’m just kidding; it had been in the making for some time, carefully crafted by the amazing teams at SIE,” remarked Sony in a recent blog post. The post added, “And what splendid work they did."

No need to worry if someone cannot get their hands on one of these new Astro Bot controllers, as all of the DualSense goodness that comes within the game will be available to all players. This means every player on a DualSense controller can experience feeling the surfaces that Astro runs and slides on, from grass, sand, metal, and water, just as in Astro’s Playroom. Sony also noted the adaptive triggers combined with haptic feedback are tied directly to Astro’s new powers, meaning players will feel the thruster rattling against their finger in sync with the animation.

astro controller ship graphic

Sony also shared some early concept art of the Controller Ship from the game (see above). The Dual Speeder, one of Astro’s most recurrent gadgets in game, makes full use of motion control, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback.

Pre-orders for the Limited Edition Astro Bot DualSense wireless controller will begin at 7pm PT on August 9, 2024, and will have an asking price of $79.99. Its official launch on September 6 will coincide with the launch of the Astro Bot game.
