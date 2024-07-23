Will GTA 6 Disappoint Fans? Former Rockstar Developer Sounds Off
Obbe Vermeij, a former Rockstar developer who previously worked on games such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, believes some players might be disappointed by Grand Theft Auto 6 after debuting with an impressive trailer. In an interview with YouTuber SanInPlay, Vermeij shared that there most likely won’t be a big leap in technology that will wow players in the same way previous titles in the franchise did.
Vermeij’s belief stems from the fact that the current crop of consoles aren’t delivering the kinds of leaps and bounds seen during earlier console generations, such as going from the PlayStation 1 to the PlayStation 2. However, what might temper fan expectations on this front is that it’s now year 4 into the current console cycle and most players know what to expect as far as graphical fidelity goes.
However, Vermeij does think there’s still a good chance that refined animations will play a big role in GTA 6 thanks to AI and physics driven solutions, saying that "I think there's definitely time for a revolution where animation is maybe not hand animated anymore." While oftentimes these kinds of details can be overlooked in game related discussions, having smoother animations can lead to a more immersive game experience that players will still feel and appreciate.
Moreover, Rockstar’s ability to nail the vibe of a place will also play a key role in delivering on the hype. GTA 5’s Los Santos is an incredible rendition of Southern California with the way the game world is laid out, very much making you feel like you’re there. The initial trailer for GTA 6 shows that Rockstar is well on its way to accomplishing the same when it comes to Southern Florida, with Vermeij saying he "loves the Miami vibe."
While Vermeij’s hunch that some might be let down because of the insane expectations surrounding GTA 6 is probably accurate, Rockstar’s ability to get the little details right will most likely carry the game to success.