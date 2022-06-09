Microsoft Wants PC OEMs To Put A Bullet In HDD Boot Drives And Go All In On SSDs





Remember when floppy disk drives (FDDs) ruled the day before USB flash drives rendered them obsolete? Mechanical hard disk drives (HDDs) have proven more resilient in the wake of solid state drives (SSDs) making a speedy splash in the storage market, but if Microsoft has its way, OEM system builders will forget all about HDDs in the near future.





A report from Trendfocus, a data storage market research and consulting firm, claims OEMs are being pressured by Microsoft to kick HDDs to the curb in favor of SSDs in pre-built Windows 11 systems. We have not seen the report ourselves, but according to Tom's Hardware, Microsoft has set a deadline to abandon SSDs for 2023.





"The original cut-in date based on our discussions with OEMs was to be this year, but it has been pushed out to sometime next year (the second half, I believe, but not clear on the firm date)," Trendfocus vice president John Chen told the site. "OMEs are trying to negotiate some level of push out (emerging market transition in 2024, or desktop transition in 2024), but things are still in flux."





If accurate, this could suggest that the system requirements for Windows 11 will be updated to require an SSD for the primary boot drive. That's not the case right now. As things stand, this is what's needed to meet Windows 11's minimum requirements...