CATEGORIES
home News

GTA 6 Is Already Breaking Rockstar Records And It's Not Even Out Yet

by Alan VelascoFriday, December 27, 2024, 10:17 AM EDT
gta 6 new record hero
From the moment Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto VI, it set the gaming world on fire. Its debut trailer has already managed to amass more than 200 million views on YouTube, a feat that it accomplished mere months after the trailer hit. The game is also being anticipated by the gaming industry at large, with publishers altering plans to avoid being overshadowed and analysts who believe it will be the most important game launch ever.

Despite all the excitement, Rockstar has remained mum after the debut trailer. The studio has been so quiet that it has managed to break a record, although it’s unlikely anyone will be happy to see this particular record broken. It has been over 380 days since the initial trailer dropped back in December of 2023, marking the longest span between trailers for Rockstar. The last game to have a gap this large between trailers was GTA V, at 378 days.

gta 6 new record body

Unsurprisingly, this lack of information has led to all kinds of theories to pop up across the internet. Some fans have taken to looking towards the heavens to try and divine some new details, while others have scoured the original trailer for clues that might reveal the date for when the next trailer is scheduled to be released. The theories are just as wild as they sound, but show the level of excitement in the gaming community for GTA VI.

The question now is if GTA VI can possibly live up to all the hype it’s generating, with people even keeping track of the days between trailers. It’s likely that it’ll be a great game, as the series most recent releases have all been crowd-pleasers. Although it’s getting to the point where it seems as if it’s going to be an uphill climb for the game to meet the crazy expectations being set by gamers, the industry, and investors.
Tags:  Gaming, Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games, gta-6, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment