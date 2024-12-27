GTA 6 Is Already Breaking Rockstar Records And It's Not Even Out Yet
Despite all the excitement, Rockstar has remained mum after the debut trailer. The studio has been so quiet that it has managed to break a record, although it’s unlikely anyone will be happy to see this particular record broken. It has been over 380 days since the initial trailer dropped back in December of 2023, marking the longest span between trailers for Rockstar. The last game to have a gap this large between trailers was GTA V, at 378 days.
Unsurprisingly, this lack of information has led to all kinds of theories to pop up across the internet. Some fans have taken to looking towards the heavens to try and divine some new details, while others have scoured the original trailer for clues that might reveal the date for when the next trailer is scheduled to be released. The theories are just as wild as they sound, but show the level of excitement in the gaming community for GTA VI.
The question now is if GTA VI can possibly live up to all the hype it’s generating, with people even keeping track of the days between trailers. It’s likely that it’ll be a great game, as the series most recent releases have all been crowd-pleasers. Although it’s getting to the point where it seems as if it’s going to be an uphill climb for the game to meet the crazy expectations being set by gamers, the industry, and investors.