WFH Focused Minisforum MC560 PC Gets A Spec Bump And Discount As Preorders Open





Hong Kong-based mini PC maker Minisforum has put its smart-speaker styled MC560 up for pre-sale . The firm is pitching the work from home market targeted video-conferencing friendly device at an attractive discount, for now, and also revealed that it has implemented a (slight) spec bump in the final shipping version of the hardware.







We last talked about the ‘Mars series’ Minisforum MC560 when it was announced last December. At the time, we were told to expect a device with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U at its heart. However, the finished shipping version for consumers has been upgraded to the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U. Having combed through the respective AMD specifications pages to check out what improvements are delivered with an ‘0025’ naming upgrade, the answer is simply +100MHz on the boost clock.















Both processors have a 6C/12T configuration, using AMD Zen 3 cores , and have a base clock of 2.3GHz, but the newly specced Ryzen 5 5625U boasts a 4.3GHz boost clock (compared to 4.2GHz for the Ryzen 5 5600U). The only other slight difference we can spot in the spec, which may not be a difference at all, concerns the TDPs. The 5600U has a configurable TDP of 10-25W, while the 5625U is officially 15W. Another important spec for consumers is that both the processors have Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics, with a top speed of 1.8GHz.













Above, you can see the full specifications of the newly released for pre-sale device. It looks perfectly serviceable as an everyday mini PC, but as previously reported, one of the key features of this diminutive design is its sympathetic build for video conferencing. Thus, we get a QHD camera atop of the case, which is slightly angle-adjustable. Also, 180° dual beam-forming microphones should make for accurate and clear directional speech capture, with AI noise cancellation functionality provided by an DSP-powered solution. The built-in speakers make this an eminently portable solution to attach to a monitor (often speaker-less) or TV and be able to work and video conference.









