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Top Wearable Deals: Pixel Watch 4 $40 Off, Galaxy Watch 8 26% Off

by Paul LillySaturday, April 25, 2026, 09:06 AM EDT
Google Pixel Watch 4 renders.
It does not make sense to pay full price for Google's flagship Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch because it frequently goes on sale. Now is one of those times. While not marked down to an all-time low price, you can score the Pixel Watch 4 for $40 below the MSRP. You also have the choice of several band colorways, including Lemongrass, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) is 11% Off

The Google Pixel Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) is currently on sale for $309.99 at Amazon (11% off, save $40). According to the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, this is above its all-time low, with the wearable recently selling for $289.99 (through much of March and early April). We'll have to wait and see if drops back down to that price.

In the meantime, this is still a solid deal. The Pixel Watch 4 sports a 1.4-inch Actua 360 AMOLED display with a 456x456 resolution and 3,000 nits brightness, protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragaon W5 Gen 2 (4nm) processor and 2GB of RAM, and has 32GB of built-in storage. And according to Google, the Pixel Watch 4 delivers up to 30 hours of battery life with its always-on display, or up to 48 hours with Battery Saver mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (46mm, Wi-Fi) is 26% Off

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 on a wrist.

You can also snag Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 (46mm, Wi-Fi) at a discount—it's marked down to $369.99 at Amazon (26% off, save $130) for a more substantial savings over MSRP. This is one is also above it's all-time low price, though not by a whole lot (it briefly hit $349.99 a couple of times since last December).

The Galaxy Watch 8 is thinner, lighter, and brighter than the previous generation model. It also features a new cushion shape and Dynamic Lug bands, a bigger battery (325mah versus 300mah, good for up to 30 hours of battery life), and Google Gemini support.

Here are some more smartwatch deals...
Tags:  deals, Samsung, Google, galaxy watch 8, pixel watch 4
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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