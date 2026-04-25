Top Wearable Deals: Pixel Watch 4 $40 Off, Galaxy Watch 8 26% Off

It does not make sense to pay full price for Google's flagship Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch because it frequently goes on sale. Now is one of those times. While not marked down to an all-time low price, you can score the Pixel Watch 4 for $40 below the MSRP. You also have the choice of several band colorways, including Lemongrass, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain.
Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) is 11% Off
The Google Pixel Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi)
is currently on sale for $309.99 at Amazon (11% off, save $40)
. According to the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, this is above its all-time low, with the wearable recently selling for $289.99 (through much of March and early April). We'll have to wait and see if drops back down to that price.
In the meantime, this is still a solid deal. The Pixel Watch 4 sports a 1.4-inch Actua 360 AMOLED display with a 456x456 resolution and 3,000 nits brightness, protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragaon W5 Gen 2 (4nm) processor and 2GB of RAM, and has 32GB of built-in storage. And according to Google, the Pixel Watch 4 delivers up to 30 hours of battery life with its always-on display, or up to 48 hours with Battery Saver mode.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (46mm, Wi-Fi) is 26% Off
You can also snag Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 (46mm, Wi-Fi)
at a discount—it's marked down to $369.99 at Amazon (26% off, save $130)
for a more substantial savings over MSRP.
This is one is also above it's all-time low price, though not by a whole lot (it briefly hit $349.99 a couple of times since last December).
The Galaxy Watch 8 is thinner, lighter, and brighter than the previous generation model. It also features a new cushion shape and Dynamic Lug bands, a bigger battery (325mah versus 300mah, good for up to 30 hours of battery life), and Google Gemini support.
Here are some more smartwatch deals...