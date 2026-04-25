Top Wearable Deals: Pixel Watch 4 $40 Off, Galaxy Watch 8 26% Off





It does not make sense to pay full price for Google's flagship Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch because it frequently goes on sale. Now is one of those times. While not marked down to an all-time low price, you can score the Pixel Watch 4 for $40 below the MSRP. You also have the choice of several band colorways, including Lemongrass, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) is 11% Off

Google Pixel Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) is currently on sale for $309.99 at Amazon (11% off, save $40). According to the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, this is above its all-time low, with the wearable recently selling for $289.99 (through much of March and early April). We'll have to wait and see if drops back down to that price. Theis currently on sale for. According to the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, this is above its all-time low, with the wearable recently selling for $289.99 (through much of March and early April). We'll have to wait and see if drops back down to that price.





In the meantime, this is still a solid deal. The Pixel Watch 4 sports a 1.4-inch Actua 360 AMOLED display with a 456x456 resolution and 3,000 nits brightness, protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragaon W5 Gen 2 (4nm) processor and 2GB of RAM, and has 32GB of built-in storage. And according to Google, the Pixel Watch 4 delivers up to 30 hours of battery life with its always-on display, or up to 48 hours with Battery Saver mode.